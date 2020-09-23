On Tuesday, the Chinese ByteDance-owned video sharing platform told that it had removed over 104 million+ videos from its app globally in the first half of the year (2020) for violating guidelines or terms of service. TikTok has been facing resentment from some countries because of the vulgarity and privacy concerns. Due to which, the video sharing platform had made some stingrent policies for all those who violate the company’s guidelines or terms of service.

TikTok Deletes 104 Million+ Videos in the First Half for Violating Guidelines

In a transparency report, TikTok stated,

Of those videos, we found and removed 96.4% of videos before a user reported them, and 90.3% were removed before they received any views.

The video sharing app began fact-checking programs in the first half of the 2020 to check content related to the novel coronavirus and US elections. The report appears at a time when China’s ByteDance has been struggling to avoid a crackdown on its app after the US Commerce Department announced that it would block new downloads and updates to the app.

US authorities had expressed fears and concerns that personal data of as many as 100 million+ Americans that were using the app was being shared with the China’s Communist Party government.

The company has told that it had received 1,768 requests for user data, with 290, or 16.4%, of those from US law enforcement agencies. To save the company from further bans, ByteDance must put in place such confidence building measures with all stakeholders for success of its video-sharing app.

