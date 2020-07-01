Recently, the Chinese social media giant TikTok rejected accusations that were related to the transfer of Indian user data with the Chinese communist government. Earlier this month, border skirmishes reported due to which India banned a large number of apps, including the popular video app.

TikTok Denies Sharing User Data of Indian Public to Chinese Government

Both sides continue to blame each other for infiltrating into the other’s territory, which led to a quarrel between the rival troops. Along with raising tariffs and abandoning of imports, the Indian authorities banned 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, WeChat, Weibo, etc., which they considered a threat to their security.

The ministry of IT in India stated that

These apps are engaged in activities […] prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order”.

China’s ByteDance owns the video platform TikTok It enables users to upload and share short videos and is overwhelmingly popular in India, with its 120 million user base, it the app’s top international market.

Yesterday, the head of TikTok India said that the firm has “not shared any information of our users in India with any foreign government, including the Chinese government.” “Further, if we are requested to in the future, we would not do so,” Nikhil Gandhi said, adding that “hundreds of millions of users, artists, storytellers, educators and performers […] (depend) on it for their livelihood.”

However, It remains ambiguous about how the bans would work, with the Indian public who have already downloaded TikTok on their phones, and reportedly they are still able to use the app.

Check out? TikTok is Under Investigation Over Collecting Data From Children