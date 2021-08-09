Tiktok Disappearing Stories: Company is testing a new feature

Since TikTok’s inception, there has been some desire for a stories feature, and now those users may be able to get their hands on it. TikTok disappearing stories feature is in testing phase. The short video app is now experimenting with a new trial program in which users can “share daily highlights that vanish after 24 hours.”

Users may post ephemeral pictures or video to TikTok Stories, which show in a left-hand sidebar and disappear after 24 hours. Users may also leave comments on Stories that are visible to their common friends as well as the creator. Stories on TikTok may make more sense than on Twitter since TikTok is already renowned as a creative platform, and it provides the app with a more familiar location to incorporate its effect.

In a statement, a TikTok spokesman stated, “We’re always thinking about new ways to add value to our community and enhance the TikTok experience. Right now, we’re experimenting with different methods to provide creators more formats to express their creative ideas to the TikTok community.”

Simultaneously, TikTok has seen a slew of short-form social video copycats. Instagram Reels, Snapchat Spotlight, and YouTube Shorts are among them. YouTube launched a Shorts monetization scheme this week, promising to pay artists up to $10,000 per month from a $100 million creator fund.

RELATED: YouTube shorts: Now you can make upto $10,000 a month

TikTok Stories what the… 😳 pic.twitter.com/PIUpKMhj0k — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 4, 2021

According to the news site, a spokesman for the company stated that it will be a new means of “interacting with followers.” It appears that the Tiktok disappearing stories feature will retain TikTok’s raw material, which is short videos, but will not allow for the publication of still photos.

TikTok extended its Video Duration

TikTok said last month that it was extending the maximum duration of videos that may be shared in a single post from 60 seconds to three minutes. This is intended to provide video makers with an additional tool. TikTok added 50 new countries to its service map last year, bringing the total number of countries served to over 200.

Despite their success on other popular applications such as Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, and, more recently, Pinterest, Twitter had just shut down Fleets in what was a very high-profile example of a failure to make Stories work on a social network.

With the advent of Stories, TikTok users who don’t publish on a regular basis (or at all) will have an easier time getting started with TikTok’s tools by starting with a more comfortable and familiar style. It can also give producers an opportunity to engage with followers in a more informal fashion in between more professional and edited TikTok video updates.