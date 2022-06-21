TikTok, Edkasa and LUMS, Collaborate to Launch #ExamReady

To improve the literacy rate of our country the government of Pakistan is trying to facilitate the citizen via different mediums. Different social media platforms are working in collaborations with different institutes to provide education for all. One such partnership is of TikTok with Edkasa and LUMS to launch a digital learning program #ExamReady.

It is to promote distance learning in high school students. The program #ExamReady, driven by TikTok will promote digital learning and help millions of Pakistani students.

This partnership is the pioneer. It is a yearlong partnership of TikTok, Edkasa and LUMS. It plans to provide students with over 500 educational online videos. These videos will be covering the subjects Chemistry, Physics and Mathematics with extra study tips and exam hacks.

The #ExamReady program is divided such that each partner is assigned their specific work/ task. These tasks will collectively help in executing and fulfilling the main aim of the program.

Syed Ahsan Ali and Syed Maratib Ali School of Education at LUMS will be providing all the guidance for the teaching methodologies, monitoring and evaluation of the project.

Edkasa will be making the content videos and make them fit for the uploading on TikTok app.

TikTok is the platform on which these videos will be uploaded and accessed by the students.

This digital learning program is expected to go live in August. The launching time of the program is a blessing in disguise. As the prevailing inflation and the increased pressure on low and middle income groups, the inflated education costs will further cause distress.

Such efforts and collaborations will always be welcomed and supported by the targeted markets. These efforts should always be encouraged as they in the end will definitely help improve the literacy rate of Pakistan.

Also Read: TikTok Avatar to Rollout for All Users Globally