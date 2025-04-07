TikTok Enhances Family Pairing Feature: More Control, More Transparency for Parents

TikTok has rolled out expanded parental controls and well-being tools designed to support families in fostering healthier digital habits for teens. These updates, part of TikTok’s commitment to online safety, enhance its Family Pairing feature by providing parents with greater oversight while encouraging responsible and mindful screen time among younger users.

The latest updates include:

• Time Away Scheduling – Parents can set customize screen-free periods (e.g., school hours, bedtime, weekends). While teens can request extra time, parents have final approval.

• Teen Network Visibility – Parents can now see who their teen follows, who follows them, and whose accounts they have blocked, fostering open discussions about online interactions.

• Proactive Reporting Alerts – Soon, when a teen reports content that may violate TikTok’s Community Guidelines, they will have the option to notify a trusted adult, even if Family Pairing is not enabled.

With these updates, Family Pairing now offers parents more than 15 customisable safety, privacy, and well-being features to tailor their teen’s experience on TikTok.

Encouraging Healthier Digital Habits for Teens

To help teens develop more mindful screen time habits, TikTok is introducing a Wind-Down feature for users under 16. If they remain active on TikTok after 10 PM, their For You Feed will be interrupted with a full-screen reminder and calming music, encouraging them to log off. If they continue scrolling, a second, more persistent prompt will follow.

Early trials indicate that most teens choose to keep these reminders enabled, reinforcing the feature’s effectiveness in shaping positive digital behaviours. Over the coming weeks, TikTok will test meditation exercises within the feature, as research shows that mindful meditation can improve sleep quality.

“At TikTok, safety is at the core of everything we do. These new updates are part of our ongoing commitment to empowering families with the tools they need to foster healthy digital habits. By enhancing Family Pairing, strengthening our industry partnerships, and introducing innovative well-being features, we’re ensuring that young users can explore, create, and connect in a safe and positive online environment,” said a TikTok spokesperson.

Industry Partnerships Driving Online Safety Standards

TikTok is actively collaborating with global leaders to strengthen age assurance and digital safety across the industry. The platform remains committed to enforcing its age rules and adding additional ways to confirm the age of people who use TikTok. As part of their enforcement, TikTok continues to use technology, like machine learning, to prevent people under 13 from being on the platform and make sure that teenagers are in the right age appropriate experience.

In partnership with Telefónica, TikTok is also exploring mobile service provider-based age verification, enhancing authentication and security measures. Additionally, TikTok is a key participant in the Multi-Stakeholder Dialogue on Age Assurance, working alongside the Centre for Information Policy Leadership and the WeProtect Global Alliance to establish best practices for age verification across digital platforms.

As part of its commitment to putting young voices at the centre of platform improvements, TikTok is expanding its Global Youth Council for 2025. Following a successful first year, the council—originally launched in 2023—was designed to amplify teen perspectives and enhance their experience on the platform. The Youth Council plays a vital role in shaping TikTok’s safety, well-being, and inclusivity policies, ensuring that the platform continues to evolve with the needs and experiences of young users worldwide.

With these latest updates, TikTok is reinforcing its commitment to digital safety and well-being by introducing enhanced supervision tools, encouraging healthier online habits for teens, and strengthening collaborations with safety experts. These efforts reflect the platform’s ongoing work to create a safer and more supportive digital environment for families.

Also Read: TikTok to Let Parents Control Teen Accounts with New Restrictions