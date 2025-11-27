TikTok Expands AI Transparency with New Controls and Education Efforts

TikTok has introduced a series of updates designed to help people better understand, identify, and control their experience with AI-generated content on the platform. TikTok believes AI can inspire creativity, support discovery, and enhance safety when used responsibly and transparently. These updates aim to give the community clearer information and more choices about how they interact with AI.

A new control for AI-generated content will soon be tested within the “Manage Topics” feature. This setting will allow users to adjust how much AI-generated content appears in their For You feed. People who enjoy AI-created storytelling or educational clips will be able to increase how often they see them, while others who prefer less AI content can reduce it. This tool is designed to help individuals customise their feed without removing the wide variety of creative content that makes TikTok unique. It adds to the suite of tools that help people personalise content recommendations and discover more of what they love like customizable keyword filters and the “not interested” button.

To strengthen transparency, TikTok is enhancing its AI labeling systems. The platform already uses several methods, including creator labels, AI detection models, and C2PA Content Credentials, to identify AI-generated videos. So far, more than 1.3 billion videos have been labeled. The app is now testing a solution called “invisible watermarking.”

Invisible watermarks add another layer of safeguards with a robust technological “watermark” that only TikTok’s systems can read, making it harder for others to remove. These watermarks remain even after editing or reposting, making AI labeling more reliable and durable. Over the coming weeks, TikTok will start adding invisible watermarks to AI-generated content made with TikTok tools like AI Editor Pro, and content uploaded with C2PA Content Credentials.

TikTok is also investing in global AI education through a new $2 million AI literacy fund. This fund supports nonprofits and experts in creating educational content that helps people understand how AI works, how to recognise AI-generated material, and how to use AI safely and responsibly. Partners across more than a dozen countries will create resources that promote media literacy, responsible tech engagement, and awareness of TikTok’s transparency tools.

These updates reflect TikTok’s ongoing commitment to helping its community navigate AI with confidence. As AI technology continues to evolve, TikTok plans to expand its tools and partnerships to support safe, transparent, and creative digital experiences.

