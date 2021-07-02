TikTok Expands the Video Duration from 60 Seconds to 3 Minutes

TikTok creators are about to get more time for TikTok videos. The app is now bringing out the option for everyone to upload videos up to 3 minutes duration. This Tiktok addition will provide greater flexibility to creators during shooting and limit the need for multi-part posts, now tiktokers will get more time to engage followers with their creative video content.

Drew Kirchhoff, a video-sharing app Product Manager, revealed the development in an official statement, “Some of you might have discovered a longer video option on TikTok. We are excited to see how many people will continue to entertain and inspire in few more seconds, with all the ways that our community has redefined their expression in under 60 seconds”.

TikTok, a Chinese App owned by ByteDance is an extremely successful video App, it has allowed selected creators to experiment with the longer, three-minute format during the last few months. In the following weeks, according to Kirchhoff, soon TikTok will expand the option of making lengthy videos for everyone in the app.

Three minutes videos have been being tested since last year from December. Also, users can easily access the videos of famous TikTok creators by scrolling, especially in categories like food & cooking.

The expansion of TikTok videos from 60 secs to 3 minutes will help TikTok to compete with other major platforms like YouTube. This will also give the opportunity to short video-sharing platforms to get more popularity like Instagram Reels and YouTube shorts for short videos.

Tiktok longer videos option is however restricted to selected users, soon this new addition will be available to everyone globally as it’s “coming in the next weeks” for everyone. Users will receive a notification when the 3-minute video feature will be enabled on the app.

