TikTok Experiments Streaks Feature for the First Time

The Snapchat streaks are a source of staying connected and entertainment for users. Millions of people around the world make streaks, with some reaching up to multiple years. Following Snapchat, TikTok is also experimenting with streaks to boost user engagement and encourage longer stays on the platform. However, the company has not released any official statement regarding the matter. The streaks feature is being experimented with in specific markets and with a particular group of users.

The guidelines for earning a streak are straightforward. The users just have to maintain a direct message conversation with each other for at least three consecutive days. Afterward, a streak badge will be shown in the chat, showing the number of consecutive days the streak has been maintained.

Over the past few days, several users shared their experiences with TikTok’s streaks feature on social media. It is pertinent to mention here that a streak ends if no participant sends messages within 24 hours of the previous message. Therefore, TikTok sends reminders when the streak is nearing its end.

For users who find the Streaks feature useless, TikTok also provides an option to disable them. To turn off the Streak notifications, users can go to Settings > Privacy > Notifications > Streak settings. In the menu, they will find a toggle for turning off in-app streak notifications. The same toggle can be used to turn on the Streaks feature.

