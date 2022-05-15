TikTok and parent company ByteDance has faced a lawsuit over the death of a 10-year-old girl who allegedly attempted a blackout challenge she saw on the app. Nylah Anderson was found unconscious in her bedroom in Pennsylvania on December 7th. She died after keeping five days in pediatric intensive care.

TikTok Faces Lawsuit over Girl’s ‘Blackout Challenge’ Death

Nylah’s mother Tawainna claimed her daughter attempted the “blackout challenge,”. The challenge encourages people to hold their breath or otherwise suffocate themselves until they pass out. The suit said, “the TikTok defendants’ algorithm determined that the deadly blackout challenge was well-tailored and likely to be of interest to 10-year-old Nylah Anderson, and she died as a result.”

Not only this but this challenge also caused the deaths of several other children. In April 2021, 12-year-old Colorado boy Joshua Haileyesus died after attempting this challenge. A girl also died in Italy after attempting the challenge. Itlay also temporarily blocked TikTok for users who were unable to verify their age.

In March, it emerged that a group of attorneys general is investigating TikTok over the potential harms that its app can cause to children and “what TikTok knew about those harms.”

TikTok did not pass any comment regarding this lawsuit yet.

