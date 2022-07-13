One of the most widely used video-sharing apps, TikTok, has announced introducing some exciting features for its users. TikTok is going to bring users some new controls over their For You Page. TikTok revealed that the users will now be able to specify some specific words or hashtags that they do not want to see on their feed. The app will automatically filter them out.

TikTok Introduces New Ways to Control Your For You page

So if you have watched something you do not want to watch again, you can easily filter them out by using hashtags or specific words. This feature is giving more control to users over the videos they do not want to watch.

Additionally, the company is also adding two new automated moderation and filtering tools. One feature is called Content Levels. This feature is based on “thematic maturity” and will show you all types of mature and sensible content. The second feature will help to identify videos that are okay one at a time but problematic in bulk. TikTok has been working on this for a while and is ready to roll it out.

On the other hand, TikTok had suspended a change to its data privacy policy after activists said it would breach EU law. TikTok had announced it would change its policy from today to allow data to be gathered from over-18s in Europe whether or not they had consented, claiming the move was allowed under Europe’s data protection law (GDPR).

