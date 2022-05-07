The most downloaded app of Q1 2022, TikTok, keeps on introducing new features for its users. Now, TikTok is switching up its Discover Tab with Friends Tab. The new tab will show you the posts from the people you are connected with. The video-sharing company’s tweet shared a picture that reveals that the Friends tab will also replace the Discover tab.

TikTok is Replacing Discover Tab with Friends Tab

As we continue to celebrate community and creativity, we're bringing a Friends Tab to more people over the coming weeks, which will allow you to easily find and enjoy content from people you're connected with, so you can choose even more ways to be entertained on TikTok. pic.twitter.com/GdVpPbxio6 — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) May 5, 2022

If you are a TikTok user, you would know that the Discover tab shows you a variety of suggested content, like trending hashtags. It also has a search bar at the top of its screen to search the particular kinds of content. Anyhow this all is going to change in the few weeks.

The photo that TikTok shared shows a completely different kind of content recommendation tab. First of all, there is no search bar for content. The only options you see here are “Connect with contacts” and “Connect with Facebook friends”. Moreover, there is also a search bar for finding and adding friends.

This new feature is really useful in the way that it will show you the content that your friends share instead of the random ones. No doubt, this is an interesting way to discover content from your friends’ circle. This feature will be available for everyone in the coming weeks.

What do you think about this feature of TikTok as a user? Do tell us in the comment section below.

