TikTok Gains Attention As A Reliable Search Engine Among Gen Z

In a recent study conducted by Adobe, TikTok is emerging as a reliable search engine among Gen Z. The study, which involved surveys of over 800 consumers and 250 business owners, sheds light on how TikTok is reshaping search behaviour and marketing strategies.

The Rise of TikTok as a Search Engine

Research indicates a substantial shift, with 40% of consumers now utilizing TikTok to search for information, recipes, music, and more. This trend is particularly pronounced among younger demographics, as 64% of Gen Z and 49% of millennials use TikTok as a search tool.

Diverse Searches on TikTok

The platform is witnessing searches on a wide array of topics, ranging from cooking recipes (more popular among Gen Z) to music, DIY ideas, fashion, and beyond. Surprisingly, nearly 10% of Gen Z users prefer TikTok over established search engines like Google when seeking information.

ChatGPT’s Growing Popularity as a Search Tool

Interestingly, ChatGPT is also gaining traction as a search tool, with over 10% of users using it to seek information, especially in areas like personal finance advice.

Why TikTok Captures User Interest

TikTok’s appeal as a search engine lies in its unique content delivery method – short, informative videos that tell engaging stories. The platform’s personalized approach, tailoring content to individual interests, attracts users across generations. Video tutorials are the preferred format for 62% of users, showcasing the popularity of this engaging and concise content style.

Business Owners Pivot to TikTok

TikTok’s influence extends to business owners, with over half of them leveraging the platform to promote their products and services. On average, businesses post about nine times per month and allocate 15% of their marketing budget to TikTok content creation. Collaborating with TikTok influencers for sales and promotions is a favoured strategy for 25% of small business owners.

Content Strategies for Businesses

Businesses predominantly focus on creative tangential content (43%), product reviews (36%), and instructional videos (35%). Despite challenges in driving engagement and consistently creating compelling content, more than half of businesses (53%) plan to increase their investment in TikTok marketing.

Looking Ahead

As TikTok reshapes consumer search behaviour, content creation strategies will likely evolve. Staying nimble and prioritizing the user experience will be crucial for businesses looking to connect with younger audiences and establish themselves as authoritative sources in this dynamic landscape. Ongoing experimentation and a commitment to delivering value through entertaining and informative videos will be key to success on TikTok.

