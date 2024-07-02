TikTok Highlights PTA’s Role in Reporting Blasphemy

Recently, a petition was filed in the Peshawar High Court (PHC) seeking a ban on TikTok in Pakistan. In response, TikTok wrote a letter to the high court saying that the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) holds the responsibility of reporting blasphemy after which the app takes down any unwanted content. Moreover, it added that the platform has lately not received any complaints regarding blasphemous content.

In its letter, TikTok said that it has a stringent policy concerning Pakistan and sees the issue of blasphemous content with utmost seriousness. Moreover, TikTok said,

“It is precisely because of this seriousness that TikTok has taken measures and provided special access to a dedicated portal to the PTA to report such content for expedited review by TikTok. Hence, having come across this news report, we have also reached out to PTA to invite them to report the relevant content, and we await their response in this regard.”

A bench including Justice SM Atiq Shah and Justice Shakeel Ahmed is hearing the petition seeking a ban on TikTok. The petition was filed by Advocate Imran Khan requesting the court to direct the authorities including PTA, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), and Ministry of Information to ban TikTok in Pakistan. He alleged that TikTok continuously breached guidelines and violated the Constitution.

In the previous hearing, the court instructed PTA to ensure the removal of any blasphemous and obscene content on TikTok. Moreover, it is pertinent to mention here that TikTok was previously banned in Pakistan in October 2020. Since then, it has faced a number of bans, with allegations of promoting indecent and obscene content.

