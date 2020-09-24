Tiktok introduces its Asia Pacific Safety Advisory Council

TikTok establishes a regional Safety Advisory Council with select content, policy and academic experts from across the region. For some time now, social media sites have faced a push back to be more vigilant when it comes to coping with the diverse advertising conflicts on their sites. They are also being kept more open by private clients as well as by governments. As a result, all big networks find ways to tackle the problem and guarantee that the social media network is handled.

The Council gathers along market leaders who will contribute to the creation of forward-looking strategies that not only resolve today’s issues, but also prepare accordingly for the next generation of problems facing the sector. The Council will provide expertise on the topic and comment on the content moderation policies and activities of TikTok to form regional and global guidance. The Council will also play a crucial role in defining current and potential regional problems impacting the channels and users of TikTok, and in designing solutions to resolve these challenges.

“With the formation of the APAC Safety Advisory Council, TikTok is taking a positive step forward in strengthening its policies and processes,” said Arjun Narayan, TikTok Director of Confidence and Safety, Asia Pacific.

“I am delighted to invite the leading members to the Council and strongly believe that as TikTok continues to improve its Asia Pacific material policies, this Council will offer positive, sound and truthful guidance. With members from other markets in the region, we look forward to extending our Council in the future”.