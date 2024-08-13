TikTok has announced a significant update to its platform, introducing new features that enhance user interaction and creativity. The new update of TikTok includes the ability to create and send messages for group chats and the addition of stickers to DMs.

With the new messaging feature, TikTok users can now send and receive messages from their friends, making sharing fun videos and engaging in conversations easier. Notably, TikTok has introduced group chats, allowing users to create groups with up to 32 people. However, for safety reasons, this feature is not available to teenagers aged 13 to 15.

TikTok Introduces Group Chats and Custom Stickers in DMs

In a blog post, TikTok explained the motivation behind the new group chat feature: “TikTok inspires self-expression, providing an easy way to share authentic and relatable content. Group Chat harnesses this power, allowing you to create a shared viewing experience with friends, family, and communities. Watch, comment, and react together in real-time, making every interaction more dynamic and connected.”

Furthermore, TikTok has included options for muting and blocking users within a chat to enhance security. Additionally, users can report messages or entire chats if they encounter any issues or concerns.

Another exciting addition to the platform is the introduction of stickers in direct messages. Users can now create and send stickers through the new TikTok Stickers platform. This feature allows the community to design and upload custom stickers, adding a fun and creative visual element to chats. “Stickers provide fun and creative visual chat options that encourage the community to create and upload their own custom stickers for everyone to use,” TikTok noted.

These updates come shortly after TikTok announced a new feature called “Sound Search.” This innovative tool lets users find a song by singing it, humming it, or simply playing it. Currently, Sound Search is only available to a limited group of users. Moreover, TikTok has not specified which regions have access to this feature.

TikTok continues to evolve, offering new ways for users to connect and express themselves. The app, available for free on the App Store, requires an iPhone or iPad running iOS 12 or later. To access the latest features, ensure that you have the most recent version of the app installed.

These new features demonstrate TikTok’s commitment to enhancing user experience by making the platform more interactive and engaging, encouraging creativity, and fostering a sense of community among its users.

