Businesses large and small are looking for unprecedented and unique ways to engage with the TikTok community. From some time, the video platform has been realizing that its users enjoy engaging with the brands they like. Therefore, on Thursday, TikTok rolled out a marketing partner program to draw more advertisers accompanied with tools to measure the success of ad campaigns.

TikTok Introduces Marketing Partner Program for Advertisers

In a blog-post, TikTok stated that the program will enable and encourage brands to run ad campaigns on its app, that currently has about 20 certified partners which include digital marketing platform MakeMeReach and data analytics company Kantar.

The company’s advertising business is still trivial, but the company has become a famous place for brands that intend to reach the app’s young audience.

The Head of Ecosystem Partnerships, TikTok, Melissa Yang said,

With the launch of TikTok For Business, we’re building new opportunities for marketers to be creative storytellers and meaningfully engage with the TikTok community. We’re thrilled to collaborate with some of the most strategic and trusted leaders in the advertising industry and continue giving marketers access to more tools to successfully create, measure, and optimize ad campaigns on TikTok. We can’t wait to collaborate with partners to bring a creative and joyful experience to our brand partners and the broader TikTok community.

Each TikTok partner in the program have proven expertise in a range of areas across TikTok’s marketing platform and can assist marketers at every step of their campaign creation, execution, and measurement.

