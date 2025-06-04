TikTok introduces new tools to personalize and protect the For You Feed

TikTok is introducing new personalization tools that give people even more control over their For You Feed (FYF). These updates are part of TikTok’s ongoing commitment to user empowerment, helping people explore their interests more deeply, limit unwanted content, and better understand how recommendations work.

The FYF is central to TikTok’s experience, connecting people with content, communities, and creators they love. In Pakistan, it has helped a new generation of creators and entrepreneurs grow their audiences and careers. From Adeel Chaudhary’s food content to Humna Zahid’s (Samosiiii) beauty tips, from Zakia Noor’s (Doctor Zakk) aesthetic advice to Momin Saqib’s humor and social commentary, creators across the country are thriving through the power of the FYF.

Manage Topics – A new way to explore interests

TikTok is launching Manage Topics, a feature allowing people to adjust how often videos related to over 10 popular categories, such as Creative Arts, Travel, Nature, and Sports, appear in their feed. While content won’t be removed entirely, users can now fine-tune frequency based on evolving interests and discover creators in the topics they care about.

Smart keyword filters

TikTok is also rolling out Smart Keyword Filters, an AI-powered tool that expands on existing keyword filters used to block over 200 million words globally. It now automatically includes synonyms and related terms, giving users more precision and control. In the coming months, TikTok will expand the filter limit from 100 to 200 keywords and introduce bulk editing features to help people manage their preferences more easily.

Educational guide to FYF

To enhance transparency, TikTok is releasing an educational guide that consolidates tools and tips for understanding and managing the FYF. This is part of TikTok continuous effort to help people understand how the For You feed works—which also includes features that show why content was recommended, and educational videos that have received over 180 million views around the world.

A TikTok spokesperson, said,

“The For You Feed is what makes TikTok a place like no other to find your favorite new interests or grow a thriving community—and we’re thrilled to expand the tools and resources that help people discover content, creators and hobbies they love in a safe environment tailored just for them.”

Recommending content responsibly

All of these updates will be launching for both teen and adult accounts, building on the tools and safeguards that help people have a great FYF experience on TikTok. These include:

Applying strict FYF eligibility standards to restrict content that isn’t appropriate for a general audience of people from recommendation in FYFs, and working to prevent content with mature or complex themes from reaching teens through Content Levels.

Offering additional FYF tools to help people refresh their FYF, indicate they’re “not interested” in a video or turn on Restricted Mode to further limit content that may not be comfortable for broad audiences.

Taking steps to interrupt frequent recommendation of some types of content which are fine when seen occasionally, but may be problematic if seen too often—such as extreme fitness-related content.

Together, these updates reflect TikTok’s ongoing commitment to enabling meaningful discovery while providing people with more control and transparency over their experience.

