One of the most widely used apps, TikTok, is now launching a new shopping platform to challenge its rivals, Amazon and Shein. TikTok has confirmed that it’s testing a new in-app “Trendy Beat” shopping section. The company will offer products for sale that are shipped and sold by a subsidiary of its parent company, ByteDance.

The company is currently testing the feature in the U.K. The shopping section offers popular items that have appeared in trending videos. The company is currently focusing on adding new merchants to its TikTok Shop offering that lets brands sell items on the platform.

TikTok is Launching Shopping Platform to Challenge Amazon and Shein

The new feature sees TikTok looking to challenge retail companies like Amazon and Shein. With TikTok Shop, the company allows brands to sell their products directly within the app. However, with this new feature, TikTok will sell its own products. The new model sees TikTok operating an e-commerce model that is similar to how Amazon Basics and Shein promote and sell their own bestselling products.

Undoubtedly, TikTok Shop has been successful in markets in Asia but has struggled to gain traction in the U.K. It’s not surprising that the company is choosing to test the new e-commerce initiative in the U.K. before possibly bringing it to the U.S.

It’s worth noting that although TikTok continues to work on shopping features. However, its competitor apps are scaling back on some of their e-commerce efforts after they failed to gain traction. Instagram removed the shop tab in January and later announced that it was dropping its live shopping efforts. Facebook also shut down its live shopping feature in August 2022.

