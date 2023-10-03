TikTok Is Testing An Ad-Free Subscription Plan- Check Out Its Price & Details

The short video platform, TikTok has primarily been ad-driven so far. The platform has some revenue-sharing mechanisms for creators as well. In addition to that, it also offers a direct Live Subscription feature which allows users to subscribe directly to a creator. However, it is the first time that the TikTok app is accepting money directly for an ad-free user experience. According to the latest reports, the platform is testing a new monthly subscription which will get rid of adverts on the video-sharing site. TikTok Ad-Free Subscription Cost & Availability

Reports claim that the Chinese firm is trying out the service in an English-speaking market outside the US. However, it didn’t disclose the exact locations. The subscription price will start at $4.99 (£4.13). All users know that TikTok currently displays personalized ads for all users over the age of 18. However, this ad-free tier will allow them to have an uninterrupted experience. It is pertinent to mention here that this test is small-scale. Moreover, there is no certainty that a subscription will roll out globally.

Meta is also reportedly mulling ad-free subscriptions for people in the EU. YouTube and X are already offering fewer or no ads for a monthly fee. It seems that TikTok is now following the bandwagon. Meta is also looking into its own service in Europe for users who do not want personalized adverts. In response to an EU ruling, Meta intends to change its terms and get consent from users to display adverts based on their data. Meta even told EU regulators that it will charge users approximately €10 (£8.68) a month to use Instagram and Facebook without personalized ads on desktops and €13 (£11.28) a month to use them ad-free on mobile.