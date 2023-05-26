TikTok Is Testing Its Own AI Chatbot “Tako”

Everyone is nowadays obsessed with AI Chatbots. All the platforms have been trying their best to join the AI race by introducing their own chatbots. It seems like now TikTok is also following the bandwagon by launching a TikTok chatbot named ‘Tako’. According to the reports, the AI chatbot will talk with users about short videos and help them find one more slanted to their liking.

Get Ready To Meet TikTok Chatbot “Tako”

According to some reports, short-form video hosting platform TikTok is developing its own AI chatbot named as ‘Tako’. It is tipped to chat with users about short videos and will help them discover more content by suggesting videos more inclined towards their liking. This news was disclosed by a competitive intelligence and data platform company based out of Israel. TikTok AI chatbot dubbed “Tako” is available on some versions of the TikTok app on Apple smartphones according to that company.

It is quite clear from the screenshots that the AI chatbot feature will be a ghost-shaped icon that will be present on the screen while you continue to scroll through videos. Once a user needs help finding any particular type of content or a distinct video, they can simply start a conversation with the AI and ask it to find the content for them. TikTok spokesperson stated Tako:

“In select markets, we’re testing new ways to power search and discovery on TikTok, and we look forward to learning from our community as we continue to create a safe place that entertains, inspires creativity, and drives culture. TikTok is always exploring new technology,”

It would not be wrong to say that this new TikTok AI Chatbot will mark its entry into the global ‘AI’ trend which was flared by the release of OpenAI’s ChatGPT, followed by Google’s Bard and then an ever-extending chain of AI tools. What do you think about ‘Tako’? Will it be widely used amongst TikTok users? Do share with us in the comments down below!

