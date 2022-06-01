TikTok is testing out a Clear Mode, giving less cluttered viewing experience

TikTok is experimenting with a Clear Mode, which allows you to watch a video without being distracted by a slew of buttons and information. However, there are some unanswered questions concerning how it operates. Some TikTok users have noticed a “Clear Mode” option that allows them to watch a video without the UI overlay that normally displays things like the favorite and comment buttons as well as other video information.

Matt Navarra, a Twitter user, discovered the feature and uploaded screenshots. Users will no longer see usernames, captions, or audio information when the clear mode is enabled, as shown in the screenshots.

TikTok added clear mode and I love it 😍 pic.twitter.com/nqB49TBDmJ — AJ  (@aj_malakai) May 26, 2022

If you enable Clear Mode, you’ll be able to view a TikTok video without the window chrome, but if you navigate to the next video, the UI will reappear, and you’ll need to enable clear mode to receive the full-screen video experience. That’s not how I expected it to function, but it makes sense for the company to design the feature this way; it ensures that you’ll be able to see who made the video and what sound it uses at the very least.

Many of the features have emphasized creators, so it’s refreshing to see something that emphasizes users. This should be a welcomed addition to the platform because it allows users to work in a clutter-free environment. However, we doubt this function would be popular among producers because viewers in this mode will not be able to see their usernames or captions on their posts. There’s no news on when or if this feature will be available to everyone.