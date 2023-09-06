One of the most popular and widely used video-sharing apps, TikTok, is now working on another cool feature. According to some recent reports, TikTok added new job listings from the app indicating that it’s seeking to develop more social engagement features, which could include messaging, new sharing functions, in-stream chats, and more.

As reported by Axios, TikTok has posted several new job ads relating to social networking elements that it’s seeking to develop.

TikTok is Working on New In-App Messaging and Engagement Options

As per Axios:

“In roles posted for Android and iOS engineers based in San Jose, California, TikTok says the team is looking to build a platform that “enables users to meet and interact with their real-life friends seamlessly on TikTok and encourage them to share their life moments with each other and stay connected regardless of where they are”. Another job listing, for a product manager for “TikTok Social” based in San Jose, says the company is looking “to expand the boundaries of TikTok by encouraging building meaningful social connections between users.”

TikTok has not revealed any information about this new feature yet. But we will get more info about it in the near future.

TikTok is expanding seemingly in all directions at once. It’s testing a dedicated music app, trying to bring more shopping to the platform, and embracing podcasts. The company has also added text posts, which might fit nicely in a more messaging-focused part of the app.

