TikTok Launches AR effects tool to all users

Following a private beta test last fall, TikTok is now making its AR effects tool available to all creators and developers.

Effect House enables producers to create their own AR camera effects, which may then be utilised in videos by other TikTok users. The effects platform will be open to “all creators, designers, and developers from across the world,” according to the business, and will feature tools and instructional resources.

With the launch, TikTok will be in direct rivalry with Snap and Meta, both of which currently provide a set of tools for developers to create AR experiences and effects for their respective app families. Meanwhile, TikTok’s extensive library of effects is a significant component of the video service’s current functionality, and it inspires creators to develop videos. TikTok will be able to encourage even more video creation by allowing creators to design their own effects.

“To broaden the scope of effects, we launched Effect House, a platform that allows anyone to create TikTok Community Effects. Since last fall, Effect House has been in closed beta, but today we’re thrilled to open it up to all creators, designers, and developers from around the world, encouraging them to create new horizons for TikTok’s effects universe”, said TikTok.

Anyone who wishes to try out Effect House can do so right now. The download is available in both Apple silicon and Intel versions, and TikTok has added effect guides and more.