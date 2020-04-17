TikTok Launches Family Pairing Feature and Disables Direct Messages for Users Under 16

TikTok is the most widely used platform and has got more popularity during the lockdown in Pakistan. The app allows users to share short videos with each other, dubbing someone else voiceover. TikTok enables users to make informative and entertaining videos and then share them with one another. With the growing popularity and number of play store downloads surpassing 1 billion, children under 16 years of age have also started using it, giving rise to Family Pairing Feature.

TikTok Family Pairing Feature Gives More Power to Parents

Though almost everyone can enjoy the content their irrespective of age, parents are not too happy about this platform as children water too much time on it. While acknowledging the concerns of parents regarding this, TikTok has implemented two changes in its platforms. Firstly, the company has announced a new feature called Family pairing. This feature gives more control to parents helping them with selecting the type of content they want their children to watch on the platform. Secondly, TikTok has disabled Direct messages for users under 16 years of age.

While announcing these features, TikTok said:

“While Direct Messaging can be an amazing way to make new friends and connections. User safety is paramount. Starting April 30, TikTok will be taking existing protections one step further as relates to younger members of our community, and automatically disabling Direct Messages for registered accounts under the age of 16.”

It is an excellent initiative from the company, and it shows that the company has finally started thinking the broader way, unlike before when it completely denied the accusations of promoting obscenity in the different countries.

Also Read: TikTok Crosses 1 Billion Installs on Google Play Store