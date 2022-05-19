TikTok launches its first creator-crediting tool

TikTok users will be able to properly give credit where credit is due for the first time. The Bytedance-owned app is launching the first generation of creator-crediting tool, which will allow — and encourage — users to link back to TikTok producers and trend creators’ videos.

Users have complained that the network feeds on a parasitic approach to viral content, prompting the modification. Last summer, for example, a group of Black dance artists went on strike from the app, citing how many viral dances (such as the Renegade and the Savage) were created by Black users before being shared with the rest of the community without proper recognition or acknowledgement.

The new TikTok features, which will be available in the coming weeks, will allow creators to tag and credit others directly through a new button in the app. The feature’s rollout was spearheaded by Kudzi Chikumbu, TikTok’s US director of creative community.

In a blog post, Chikumbu stated, “It’s crucial to see a culture of recognition take shape across the digital environment and to encourage minority creators in being properly thanked and celebrated for their work.” “Whether they’re following the latest trend, adding a punchline to a joke, or making the next viral sound, producers can quickly and directly credit their sources.”