TikTok Leads to Arrest of Another Pakistani Woman

A young woman residing in Karachi has been arrested by the local police for allegedly making a TikTok video in a police uniform. The woman, identified as Khushbu Saleem was seen wearing a T-shirt bearing the police monogram and khaki pants. The TikTok video with an Indian song in the background quickly went viral. It was reportedly filmed at Nasir Chowki, a police post under Korangi Industrial Area police station.

According to the FIR registered at Korangi Industrial Area police station, this act was seen as a misuse of the police uniform and an unauthorized use of police symbols. The complainant, Head Constable Abdullah Sha stated that he saw the video of Khushbu Saleem circulating on WhatsApp and immediately recognized her. Upon investigation, it was confirmed that she was not affiliated with the police force and had worn the uniform for personal purposes.

The video also showed Khushbu smoking a cigarette with an officer in uniform seated beside her. The Korangi SSP Kamran Khan reportedly suspended the officer involved in the video and ordered a formal inquiry into the incident.

The case has been registered under Sections 170 and 171 of the Pakistan Penal Code, which addresses the misuse of official uniforms and symbols. It isn’t the first time that people have made videos in fake uniforms to gain views on social platforms. The authorities have reiterated that such an act is unconstitutional and the people involved can face serious legal consequences.

