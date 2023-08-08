TikTok made the announcement on Monday that it will be holding a virtual talent competition on TikTok Live in order to recognize and reward aspiring musicians. Participants will have the opportunity to win awards worth up to 500,000 Diamonds. The festival will be known as “Gimme the Mic” and will take place in the month of September.

A new global competition hosted by TikTok intends to promote upcoming music makers by providing them with a prominent forum on which to share their ability, much like a reality television talent show would.

Participants who are at least 18 years old are able to sign up for the audition page of the app beginning today and continuing through the 16th of August. Users are required to publish a submission video that is at least 30 seconds long and include the hashtag #GimmeTheMic in the post. According to the rules and regulations, the audition video can’t be a copy of one that the author has already uploaded, it can’t contain explicit sexual content, and it can’t advertise alcoholic beverages or illicit drugs.

TikTok revealed that it will be selecting 30 participants from the audition round to advance to the highly anticipated Semi-Final stage. This Semi-Final round is scheduled to take place from September 1st to September 3rd. During the Semi-Final round, the chosen participants will be required to compete in pairs. However, what sets this competition apart is that they will have to showcase their talents through multi-guest live videos. These live videos will be streamed on the official TikTok account, tiktoklive_us. This unique format promises to bring an extra level of excitement and entertainment to the competition. Participants will have the opportunity to demonstrate their skills and captivate the audience in real time. With the live aspect, viewers will be able to engage with the performances and show their support for their favorite contestants.

In an exciting turn of events, the highly anticipated U.S. Grand Finale is set to take place on September 10. The stage is set for the top ten contestants to showcase their incredible talents and vie for the ultimate title. Following this thrilling showdown, the competition will reach its climax with the Global Finale scheduled for September 22 and 23. The world will be watching as these remarkable individuals battle it out for international glory. Stay tuned for the electrifying conclusion to this extraordinary competition.

In a thrilling conclusion to the highly anticipated Grand Finale, a deserving champion will emerge, claiming the coveted title of U.S. “Gimme The Mic Champion”. Not only will the talented individual secure their place in the archives of music history, but they will also be rewarded handsomely with a staggering 50,000 Diamond rewards. The stakes have never been higher as the nation eagerly awaits the crowning of the ultimate victor in this exhilarating competition.

In an exciting turn of events, the highly anticipated Global Finale is set to showcase a diverse array of contestants hailing from various corners of the globe. In a thrilling display of talent and creativity, the winners of a recent competition have emerged victorious, earning themselves not only a prestigious trophy but also the chance to bask in the limelight on official TikTok channels. The rewards for their exceptional performances don’t end there, as they will also be bestowed with up to a staggering 500,000 Diamond rewards. This remarkable achievement is a testament to their dedication and skill, solidifying their status as the crème de la crème of the TikTok community.

Back when the popular app was called Musical.ly, which ByteDance, the parent firm of TikTok, purchased in 2017, TikTok has long been a center for the promotion of musical works. The platform is to thank users for the widespread dissemination of a great number of songs and for assisting in the discovery of up-and-coming musical talent. For instance, musician, songwriter, and rapper Tai Verdes, who was 27 years old at the time, was employed at a Verizon store when his song “Stuck in the Middle” became popular on TikTok and attracted the attention of millions of users. The music is now being used in 3.5 million videos around the web.

The news that was made today comes as TikTok is increasing its focus on music in order to compete with competitors such as YouTube and Spotify. Elevate is a brand-new program that was recently introduced by TikTok with the intention of assisting up-and-coming musicians in establishing successful careers in the music industry.

Check Out: Apple Music Gets A Discovery Station to Help You Find New Songs.