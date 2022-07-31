Tiktok Mini-Games: The app set to add more games

TikTok is experimenting with a broader range of games in its all-encompassing app. Creators in various locations (including the United States) can now add one of nine mini-games to a video by selecting the Tiktok Mini Games option when adding a link. When viewers come across a video that has a link to a game, they may begin playing simply hitting a link next to the creator’s username.

TikTok has been planning a “major push into gaming” to increase advertising revenue and keep users on the platform longer. Only a few games were being tested at the time, but TikTok has since added numerous more as part of the pilot.

During the creation process, you may add a game to your post. Tap the “Add link” button before you publish a video. Scroll down the list and select “Tiktok Mini Games” to link your video with a minigame. When we attempted this, eight games appeared on TikTok:

Basketball FRVR Tap The Difference Mr. Aim Lab’s Nightmare Peek a Who Pride Run Influencer Run Space Destroyer Kitten Force FRVR

“We’re constantly searching for ways to improve our platform and routinely test new features and integrations that provide value to our community,” a TikTok spokesman said, according to reports. “Right now, we’re looking towards introducing HTML5 games to TikTok through partnerships with third-party game developers and studios,” says the company.

According to TikTok, this tool is currently in its early phases of testing. The business also declined to comment on any contract conditions with the game developers behind these titles. Furthermore, these minigames are distinct from the games being created for TikTok LIVE.