TikTok music app poses a challenge to Spotify and Apple

In this world of novel and rapid discoveries, no company can survive without bringing in new features to their app which add value to the customers. The IT firms are no different. In this industry, the inventions are more quick and abrupt and companies need to add value to the social media platform to keep the users stay with the app. Insider has revealed that TikTok is working on its music app which surely will pose a challenge to Spotify and Apple.

The news outbreak when ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok filed a trademark application with the US Patent and Trademark Office for the TikTok Music app a few months back in May. In the filing, it is made clear that the company will allow its users to purchase the music and they will also be able to play, share and download music through the TikTok music app. The app will also have room to create, share and recommend playlists further to friends and family members. Moreover, like other competitors, the users of this app will also be able to comment on the music and they will also enjoy the live streaming of videos and audio.

The company last year had taken the same trademark for the Australian market. And before that, it also launched the streaming app, Resso for limited markets of Brazil, Indonesia, and India. Resso was liked by the target audience and it has very similar features as are set for the new TikTok music app. In the filing, the features of the app include sharing songs, and creating and sharing playlists on social media which is similar to Resso.

With this new invention, TikTok is trying to create a ByteDance ecosystem like Apple in which every app will be linked with each other. Whenever a user goes to the TikTok app in Brazil, a button is provided to the user. When this button is clicked, the user is redirected to Resso so that they can side by side enjoy listening to the full version of the song. By doing this the app is trying to keep users in the ecosystem and stay connected with each other. People fond of TikTok are looking forward to the upcoming music app and it will surely give great challenge to the users.

