TikTok Music New App Code Hints At Lossless Audio Option

All music streamers know that lossless audio support is significant for audiophiles. Moreover, it is a big selling point for the services offering it. For instance, Apple Music and Tidal offer lossless versions of every track in their respective catalogs. Reports from the APK teardown reveal that TikTok Music will soon join the lossless audio party. An APK teardown usually hints at the features that may reach the service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, there is a huge possibility that such anticipated features may not make it to a public release. TikTok Music For Android May Get Lossless Audio Option

There are numerous code strings inside the latest version of TikTok Music for Android (v1.10.0) related to lossless streaming. Let’s have a look at the one indicating lossless streaming:

<string name="playing_quality_lossless_guide_btn_for_choose_quality">Try Lossless</string> All files do not have the lossless audio option. Unfortunately, we still don’t know how many songs TikTok Music will offer in a lossless format. There is no idea about how often this alert will show up. However, the words of the alert suggest that not everything will be lossless.

<string name="playing_quality_lossless_guide_title_for_try_quality">Lossless audio quality is available for this song. Want to try it?</string>

One of the disadvantages of using lossless quality for music streaming is that it increases the quantity of data ingested while listening. Keeping this in mind, it seems as if TikTok Music will allow you to select the quality you hear depending on how you are connected to the internet. Let’s have a look at these two strings:

<string name="playing_quality_action_sheet_title_for_cellular">Pick Cellular data audio quality</string>

<string name="playing_quality_action_sheet_title_for_wifi">Pick Wi-Fi audio quality</string>

Both hint that you’ll be able to customize audio streaming quality for the type of connection you’re using. Most people would likely prefer to prioritize lossless audio while on Wi-Fi, for instance. There had been no words about the charges of the plan yet. We all know that TikTok Music is only available in some areas of the world. In the US, a particular plan costs $8.99 each month, with the first month being free. Students can get the plan at a discounted price of $5.99. On the other hand, a family account with up to six members is priced at $18.99.

Spotify is the leader in the music streaming play. However, it still does not offer lossless streaming despite disclosing a premium “HiFi” subscription nearly three years ago. If TikTok Music succeeds in rolling this out soon, it will beat Spotify to the punch.