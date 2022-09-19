TikTok Now introduces more ways to create and connect TikTok expands suite of creation tools as they continue to foster authentic and real-time connections

As the home for creating engaging content and discovering new and exciting communities, today TikTok expands their suite of creation tools as they continue to foster authentic and spontaneous connections on the platform with TikTok Now.

Entertain and share your moments with those who matter

TikTok Now is the newest way to be entertained and connect with others on TikTok – a daily photo and video experience where users can share their most authentic moments with the people who matter the most. TikTok Now brings the authenticity of TikTok to a whole new creative experience that connects communities with those close to them.

Making possible deeper connections and fun entertainment in an easy-to-use format, TikTok Now invites users and their friends to capture what they’re doing in the moment using their device’s front and back camera. Users will receive a daily prompt to capture a 10-second video or a static photo to quickly and easily share what they’re up to.

The platform is experimenting with TikTok Now over the coming weeks. TikTok Now can be accessed from both TikTok and the new TikTok Now app. In some countries, TikTok Now may be available within TikTok, downloadable as a new TikTok Now app, or available in both formats. TikTok will continue to enhance the user experience as they learn more about how the TikTok community embraces this new creative format.

Empowering you to stay in control of your TikTok experience

TikTok Now is designed with the safety and privacy of the community in mind. Creators are in control of deciding who can view or engage with their content. They can block others and choose which comments appear on their content. And if someone comes across behavior they believe may violate the Community Guidelines, they can report it for review.

TikTok carefully considers the safety of their community, and continues to take further steps to help support the safety and well-being of teens in particular:

If someone under the age of 16 creates an account to use the TikTok Now app, just like TikTok, their account will be private by default

Those under the age of 18 will not be able to share their content to the Explore feed

People aged between 13 and 15 will have commenting options limited to Friends only to help protect against unwanted interactions

Those 18 and over have additional sharing settings. In addition to sharing with mutual friends, they can opt to share their posts with the broader TikTok Now community based on the privacy settings they have chosen. The default setting is ‘Friends can view’. To change the privacy settings for TikTok Now*:

On the Post screen, tap Friends can view.

Choose who you’d like to allow to view your TikTok Now posts. Friends can view: Anyone who follows you, and you follow back can view your TikTok Now. Everyone: Anyone in your area can view your TikTok Now posts. Keep in mind, people that don’t follow you or you don’t follow back can’t comment or interact with your TikTok Now posts.



TikTok is always looking to create seamless ways for their community to build authentic connections as they continue to be entertained on TikTok. TikTok Now is rolling out to people worldwide over the coming weeks. TikTok is excited to learn from their community and continue to improve, enrich, and expand on the TikTok experience.

