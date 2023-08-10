TikTok Now Lets You Add ‘AI-generated Content’ Label To Your TikTok Videos

Like all other platforms, TikTok is also working on new features to engage its users. Recently, we have come to know that Tiktok is introducing a new way for creators to declare if their posts contain AI-generated content. It is a new “AI-generated content” toggle that has appeared under the “more options” section before uploading TikTok videos.

A New “AI Generated Content” Toggle Now Appears Before Uploading TikTok Videos

According to the company, the label will help prevent content removal. Back in March, the company updated its content policies to disclose deepfakes and AI-generated content in the video’s caption. Now, it is making things easier for the creators by launching this toggle.

Reports claim that flipping the toggle directed to TikTok showing the new pop-up about the feature. The pop-up tells creators they’ll have to label content made by AI that shows “realistic scenes”. In addition to that, it again warns that it may take down content if it isn’t labeled correctly.

TikTok now let’s you add AI-generated content labels to your videos 🤖 And warns you must disclose AI-generated content Or risk having your content taken down pic.twitter.com/SgCqPnDjkS — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) August 8, 2023

The point worth mentioning here is that this toggle seems to be in the process of rolling out. Some people have already got the feature and some have not yet. So, we will have to wait to see. The new TikTok feature seems to make its way to all users in phases. Let me tell you that the new Tiktok AI-generated content label comes as a result of the last week’s discovery that rival platform Instagram is working on its own AI content disclosure labels. This is not it. Last month, many tech companies including Google, Amazon, Microsoft, and Meta promised that they’ll develop AI responsibly and inform users clearly when content is AI-generated. Anyhow, Tiktok seems to win the race by launching this toggle. Let’s wait and watch who comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.

Also Read: Digital Transformation Initiatives Launched by Islamic Coalition (phoneworld.com.pk)