TikTok is one of the most used and famous applications these days with billions of users all around the globe. It is not only providing awareness of various issues but also providing great entertainment. However, the inappropriate use of TikTok is also a disturbing attribute of the app which also causes app blocks in Pakistan.

In light of a similar reference, about a few days ago, 40 Peshawar residents filed a petition to completely ban TikTok. Their main objective was that the app is spreading vulgarity among the youth. This is totally against the constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan. According to the Peshawar High Court hearing today, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority PTA) step forward and take action against the complaint. The panel has two members lead by Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan along with PTA representatives. PTA representatives include Jehanzeb Masud and their technical director.

TikTok Officially Blocks 400,000 Pakistani Accounts and 8 Million Obscene Videos

The PTA representatives told the Peshawar High Court panel that there is now an increase in the number of ‘moderators’ of TikTok in Pakistan. Their number is now raised to 476 instead of 116. it has now become pretty easy to remove obscene videos from TikTok through these moderators. They also give a briefing of how the videos are shared and uploaded currently on TikTok.

In a combined decision, it was not decided to completely ban the application. Banning the apps is not the best solution to cope up with such issues. Instead, they decided to remove around 8 million inappropriate videos and thousands of Pakistani accounts being involved in this.

Also, they observed that if there is concrete and transparent video uploading mechanism is introduced, it will be effective for everyone’s interest.

