TikTok Plans to Take Action Against Trump’s Threat

TikTok said on Saturday that it wants to pursue legal steps against an order issued by Trump’s administration that aims to ban the short-form video app from functioning in the USA unless the Chinese company has a US buyer.

Reuters Reports:

ByteDane says that it refused the company the due process in the original Executive Order of 6th August, which was applied under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act. ByteDance would also challenge its classification as a threat to national security, according to reports from Reuter.

It is not specified in the paper which court Tiktok plans to put the case, but that the company is evaluating legal options. It also confirms that TikTok workers are planning their own complaints.

Trump and other critics are concerned with the possibility that the highly popular video app gathers user details, such concerns claim, be forced by China’s communist government to hand over that data. TikTok said the concerns are baseless on their stances.

If the orders go into real, Apple and Google will probably no longer be allowed to list the application in their respective app stores, similarly to the prohibition on Huawei by US companies.

Nevertheless, a TikTok sale may proceed. At the start of this month, Microsoft announced it is entering into a deal for the functions of TikTok in the US, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand. There are reportedly several other companies, including Apple, Facebook, Oracle. Although it is not clear how seriously they agree on a deal.

A request for a statement was not promptly responded to by the White House.

