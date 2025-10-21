TikTok releases Q2 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report

TikTok has released its Q2 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, showcasing its ongoing commitment to creating a safe digital space for its users. The report, which covers data from April to June 2025, details the proactive steps TikTok has taken to identify and remove content that violates its Community Guidelines, ensuring a positive experience for its global community.

In Q2 2025, TikTok removed a total of 25,448,992 videos in Pakistan for Community Guidelines violations. TikTok proactively removed 99.7% of the videos, with 96.2% of these videos removed within 24 hours.

Globally, TikTok removed a total of 189 million (189,578,228) videos worldwide in this quarter, which represents about 0.7% of all content uploaded to the platform. Of the removed videos, 163,962,241 videos were detected and taken down using automated detection technologies, while 7,457,309 videos were reinstated after further review. The proactive removal rate stood at 99.1%, with 94.4% of the flagged content removed within 24 hours of posting. To uphold TikTok’s integrity, in this quarter, the platform has removed 76,991,660 fake accounts, along with the additional 25,904,708 accounts that were suspected to be under the age of 13.

The report also indicates that a significant portion of total removed videos globally—30.6%—contained sensitive or mature themes that did not align with TikTok’s content policies. An additional 14.0% of videos breached the platform’s safety and civility standards, while 6.1% violated privacy and security guidelines. Additionally, 45.0% of the removed videos were flagged as misinformation, and 23.8% of the videos removed were flagged as edited media and AI-generated content.

