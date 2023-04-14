TikTok Removes 85 M Videos in Q4 ’22, Showing Commitment to Combating Misinformation

The famous short video platform TikTok has updated its Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for Q4 2022 (October–December 2022). The report demonstrates its dedication to a multifaceted strategy to combat fake information on the platform. The report demonstrates the platform’s continued dedication to gaining trust by being honest and striving to create a friendly environment. The total number of videos removed globally in the fourth quarter of 2022 was 85,680,819, or around 0.6% of all videos published on TikTok. Automation eliminated 46,836,047 videos in total, while 5,477,549 videos were recovered.
In Q4 2022, 12,628,267 videos were taken down in Pakistan due to violations of the community guidelines. The platform terminated accounts for breaking the community guidelines as well as accounts it found to be spam and the spam videos they had submitted. Additionally, it took aggressive steps to stop spam accounts from being generated automatically.
In Q4, 95.5% of the violent videos in Pakistan were taken down within a day, and 89.7% of them were taken down before anybody could watch them. In Q4 2022, the proactive removal rate was 98.8%. In addition, 17,877,316 accounts that may have belonged to individuals under 13 were eliminated internationally in Q4. During the fourth quarter, 54,453,610 bogus accounts were also deleted.
The Community Guidelines for TikTok are intended to promote an environment that values authenticity, inclusivity, and safety. The rules of TikTok are universally applicable to all users and all material, and they aim to be applied consistently and fairly.
TikTok utilizes a combination of cutting-edge technology and human resources to find, examine, and deal with content that violates the platform’s policies. The quantity and kind of content and accounts deleted from the network are revealed in the quarterly Community Guidelines Engagement report.
