TikTok, one of the world’s most popular short-form video platforms, has removed over 6 million videos from Pakistan because they didn’t abide by community guidelines. TikTok has released its Community Guidelines Enforcement Report, which shows how many and what kinds of content and accounts were removed from the platform in the third quarter of 2021. The report gives information about content that was removed because it didn’t follow the Community Guidelines, which strengthens the platform’s public accountability, to the community, policymakers, and NGOs.

TikTok Removes Around 6M videos For Violating Community Guidelines

Between July and September of 2021, 91,445,802 videos were removed around the world, which is about one percent of all videos on the platform at the time. Nearly 95% of those videos were deleted before anyone reported them, 88 percent before the video had any views, and 93% were taken down in the first 24 hours.

During the third quarter of 2021, Pakistan had 6,019,754 videos removed from the platform because they violated community guidelines. Due to this, Pakistan is now ranked fourth in the world for the number of videos removed from the platform. Furthermore, 73.9 percent of content that promotes harassment and bullying was removed before anyone reported it, and 72.4 percent of videos that show hateful behavior were also removed before anyone reported them.

TikTok has made changes to its community guidelines in order to better protect its users and the integrity of the platform. There are more details in these updates about the types of behavior and content that will be removed from the platform or not be able to be shown in the “For You” feed. Over the next few weeks, every TikTok member will be asked to read the new rules when they open the app.

Tiktok is expanding its policy to protect the security and availability of the platform as well as users’ accounts and other content and data. It now prohibits anyone from getting into the platform and TikTok’s systems or data.

check out? YouTube Shorts Soon to Get Voiceover Feature like TikTok