TikTok removes nearly 12.5 million videos from Pakistan over guidelines violations

One of the most popular video-sharing platforms, TikTok, has just removed around 12.5 million videos from Pakistan over guidelines violations. The company has announced this in its latest Community Guidelines Enforcement Report for Q1 2022 (January – March 2022). According to the report, Pakistan had a removal rate of 96.5 per cent before any views and 97.3 per cent before 24 hours. Whereas, a 98.5 per cent proactive removal rate was used by TikTok to remove 12,490,309 Pakistani videos.

However, Pakistan ranks second in the world for the largest volume of videos taken down in Q1 2022. The US is on the top with 14,044,224 videos removed. In this quarter, TikTpk has removed 102,305,516 videos globally, which represents about 1% of all videos uploaded to TikTok.

TikTok has removed the videos that are only violating its community guidelines. The set of community guidelines is designed to enable an experience that prioritizes safety, inclusion, and authenticity.

The report also revealed how the platform is working hard to make itself trustworthy by being accountable. To ensure safety, the platform has introduced a number of programs and features. These include fostering authentic engagement across the comment space, safety reminders for creators and adhering strictly to the extensive Community Guidelines.

On the other hand, TikTok has also focused on the Ukraine war and removed 41,191 videos, 87% of which violated its policies against harmful misinformation. Additionally, the platform also removed 6 networks and 204 accounts globally. They were misleading users and spreading false information.

TikTok has further revealed that the total volume of ads removed for violating TikTok s advertising policies and guidelines increased in the first quarter of 2022.

