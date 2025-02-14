TikTok returns to US. Yes, you read it right. The famous Chinese social media app is once again available for download on Apple’s App Store and Google Play in the United States after President Donald Trump postponed a ban on the popular short-video app. The delay comes as the app’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, faces a critical decision: sell its US operations or risk a nationwide ban over national security concerns.

TikTok Returns to US App Stores as Ban Delayed: What’s Next?

Last month, TikTok temporarily removed from US app stores when a law requiring ByteDance to sell its American assets took effect on January 19. The law, signed by then-President Joe Biden in April 2024, was driven by fears that the Chinese government could use TikTok to gather data on American users. However, on January 20, Trump issued an executive order delaying the enforcement of the ban by 75 days, allowing the app to continue operating in the US—for now.

Despite Trump’s assurances, Apple and Google had initially hesitated to restore TikTok on their platforms, likely seeking legal clarity on whether they could face penalties for distributing or maintaining the app. However, on Thursday, the companies reinstated TikTok, following Trump’s directive that they would not face any fines or legal action for hosting the app.

The Growing Popularity of TikTok in the US

TikTok’s removal from app stores caused concern among its massive user base. According to market intelligence firm Sensor Tower, users downloaded the app over 52 million times in the US in 2024, making it the second-most downloaded app. Approximately 52% of those downloads came from Apple’s App Store, while 48% were from Google Play.

The platform has become a dominant force in social media, especially among younger users. Nearly half of all Americans used it, making it one of the most influential digital platforms in the country.

A Battle Over National Security

The ongoing legal and political battle surrounding TikTok stems from US lawmakers’ concerns over data security. The government fears that the Chinese government could pressure ByteDance to share user data, posing a potential threat to US national security.. This led to the passing of the law that forced ByteDance to either sell TikTok’s US operations or face a complete ban.

While the US has never previously banned a major social media platform, the new law grants the government broad authority to block or force the sale of other Chinese-owned apps in the future. This sets a precedent that could impact other foreign-owned digital services operating in the US.

Who Could Buy TikTok?

The uncertainty surrounding TikTok’s future has attracted potential buyers. Former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt is among those reportedly interested in acquiring the app’s US operations. Analysts estimate TikTok’s US business could be worth as much as $50 billion, making it a lucrative investment.

Trump has stated that discussions regarding TikTok’s sale are ongoing, with multiple parties expressing interest. A final decision on the app’s fate is in February, though Trump has suggested that the 75-day deadline could be extended further.

What’s Next for TikTok?

For now, TikTok remains operational in the US, but its long-term future is uncertain. If ByteDance fails to sell the app, the government could enforce a full ban, leading to legal battles and possible user backlash. On the other hand, if a US-based company acquires TikTok, it may face regulatory scrutiny regarding how it handles user data and maintains the app’s core features.

The coming weeks will be crucial in determining whether TikTok remains part of the US digital landscape or becomes a casualty of geopolitical tensions.