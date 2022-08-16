TikTok has just announced a new in-app text-to-image AI filter that lets users type in a prompt and receive an image that can be used as the background in their videos. You can get the filter via the app’s camera screen. The effect is called “AI greenscreen”.

TikTok Rolls out a New text-to-image AI Filter

The text-to-image AI generators are becoming increasingly popular these days, especially with the launch of OpenAI’s DALL-E 2. Now to compete with others, TikTok has announced its own text-to-image filter but the pictures are quite basic.

When you select the effect, TikTok offers a number of suggested prompts, including “Snorkeling in a purple ocean,” “Hidden village in the mountains” and “Erupting rainbow volcano.” You can also play around with your own prompts.

However, if your prompt includes nudity or violent wording, the filter will create abstract imagery with appropriate colours and themes. However, there is nothing clear warrants or censorship.

Currently, users are using this filter as TikTok trends. The most popular trend is when you enter your name into the generator to see what your “aesthetic” looks like. Another trend sees users entering their birthdays into the generator.

TikTok has rolled out this feature to all the users. If you have not gotten this feature yet then make sure to update the app and try again. But if you are still not getting the feature then wait for some days. It will be available soon.

