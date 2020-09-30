In a blog post, TikTok revealed that it is rolling out an election guide to provide information to the users about the 2020 US elections to help protect against misinformation.

The company told me that the guide will provide users access to information regarding federal, state, and local candidates from BallotReady, and the method of voting in each state, from the National Association of Secretaries of State.

TikTok Rolls Out US Election Guide to Fight Misinformation

It will also encompass educational videos related to media literacy and the elections process from the digital literacy project MediaWise. TikTok’s head of US public policy, Michael Beckerman in a blog post stated,

Our elections guide is built with user privacy in mind, so a user must visit the website for a state or a non-profit for anything that involves sharing their information, including registering to vote. Interactions with this guide in our app have no bearing on future TikTok experiences, such as recommendations or ads.

The video-sharing platform is controlled by the Chinese company ByteDance and been under inspection from US President Trump’s administration over concerns related to its handling of users’ data. On Sunday, TikTok was given a last-minute reprieve by a US judge, who tentatively blocked the Trump administration order set to bar Apple Inc and Alphabet Inc’s Google from providing the app for download.

Negotiations continue to formulate terms of a preliminary deal for Walmart and Oracle Corp to buy stakes in a new company (TikTok global) to oversee TikTok’s US operations.

Check out? TikTok Deletes 104 Million+ Videos in the First Half for Violating Guidelines