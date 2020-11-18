Today, video-sharing application TikTok has announced that it is expanding the Family Pairing functionality that it launched earlier this year. This title of the functionality recommends parents can link their TikTok account to their teenager’s account. This feature gives parents more control over their kids and allows them to use some latest tools to make a balanced TikTok experience right for the whole family.TikTok Safety Update Allows Parents to Control their children.

TikTok has launches Safety Update with parental control feature

Moreover, the latest features found in Family Pairing include Search; with this functionality, you can easily decide whether your teenager can search for specific TikTok content, sounds, hashtags, and users.

You can also control how much time your child can spend on TikTok each day with Screen Time Management. Moreover, in Restricted Mode, specific content, if not seems appropriate for kids, will be restricted in the number of appearances made in your children’s “For You” feed.

Besides this Search, other latest features add a comment; this feature enabled you to decide who commented on your child’s TikTok posts and videos. Deciding whether your child’s TikTok account is private or public is up to you with Liked Videos and Discoverability makes it your personal decision whether other people can see the videos that your kid has “Liked.” While Direct Messages are automatically disabled for under 16, if your kid is 17 or older, you can restrict the subscribers of TikTok. They are allowed to send DM (Direct Message) to your kids or turn it off completely.

In its blog, TikTok states:

“Every family is different. Some may choose to use Family Pairing only when their teen starts on TikTok; others may choose to stay connected to their teen’s account for longer; and even without Family Pairing enabled, teens can always take advantage of these tools by selecting them individually through their app settings. Whatever parents and teens decide is right for them, we hope Family Pairing will encourage families to have broader conversations about digital safety.”

Furthermore, kids under the age of 13 can use TikTok for Younger Users, which restricts the use of TikTok to “View Only.” As TikTok stated, “In this ecosystem, users can experience and make fun, creative, and even educational videos but cannot post those videos, comment on others’ videos, a message with others, or maintain a profile or followers. Moreover, it prepares children under 13 for that beautiful day in the future when they turn 14 and can make and post videos to the platform.

According to CBS, TikTok has 100 Million users in the United States, and globally it has been installed two and a half billion times in over 150 countries.

Also Read: OPPO F17 Pro’s #VOOCItUp TikTok Challenge Crosses 274M Views in a Matter of Few Days