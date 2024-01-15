TikTok Shares Valentine’s Day Guidelines for Marketers

There is good news for digital marketers, as the famous video platform TikTok has released a new guide for Valentine’s Day. It will assist marketers in creating more resonant campaigns in response to viral trends among TikTok users.

You can download TikTok’s 9-page ‘Valentine’s Day For You’ guide from here. Here are some of the keynotes from the guide.

First of all, as you can see in the given image, TikTok shares insights into the popularity of Valentine’s Day in the app. There was a lot of related activity after the second week of February, with the graph going up. Therefore, it makes sense for brands to utilize this event to maximize their marketing efforts.

Moreover, the below-mentioned image shows the most-used hashtags for the event.

The platform also shared the list of items that users mostly purchase around Valentine’s day.

In addition, there’s also a listing of related events and opportunities, offering some valuable pointers for brands. The final part of the guide looks at critical planning pointers, which include the best ad types, key angles for your promotions, and important planning notes. It’s a helpful guide, with a wide range of practical pointers that can assist you in boosting your Valentine’s Day activations in the app.

