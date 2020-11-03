



Tiktok, a renowned Chinese social networking video sharing services entertaining app, uses short 3- to 15-second music, lip-sync, dance-comedy and talent videos, and short 3- to 60-second looping videos.

TikTok revealed on Monday that it signed a Sony Music Entertainment agreement that will provide all of its user’s access to Sony’s music collection, including global artists like Beyoncé, Martin Garrix, and Harry Styles.

Tiktok Signs Contract with Sony Music to Increase Music Library Playlist

The agreement would make it possible for Sony Music to use the platform of Tiktok, where a number of viral Internet trends happen. Where new artists easily got followers to promote their talent and art. TikTok revealed that the social media platform’s audience would access recent hits, new releases, iconic classics, emerging favorites, and a number of profound cuts. Short video app TikTok and Sony Music will collaborate to promote greater personality and innovation for users on the video platform.TikTok will also work together to create opportunities for fan engagement with the music label’s leading artists.

TikTok Global music leader Ole Obermann said, “We dedicate ourselves to working together to do just that, particularly at a time when the artist community is pressured to find new ways of hitting fans with their music.”

The partnership comes the day after the US Department of Commerce says it will “vigorously defend” an executive order that seeks to block Chinese-owned Tik Tok’s transactions after a federal judge stops the action.

Similar agreements were entered into by TikTok earlier this year with UK-based non-profit Merlin in an attempt to expand its music library collection and in July with Paris-based Believe, which is a music platform for independent artists.

