TikTok Sound Search Feature Lets You Find Songs by Singing

TikTok, the popular short-video platform, is expanding its features with a new tool designed to help users discover music. Dubbed “Sound Search,” the feature enables users to identify songs by singing, humming, or even playing a short snippet of the tune.

How Sound Search Works

Similar to the popular music identification app Shazam, TikTok’s Sound Search aims to revolutionize the way users discover music. By tapping the microphone icon within the TikTok search bar, users can access this new feature. While the app excels at identifying songs, it also appears to be capable of recognizing popular sounds and memes from the platform.

For instance, TikTok’s Sound Search has been successful in detecting iconic sounds like the “Oh my gosh, she’s bald” meme from “Totally Spies” and the widely shared “Nobody’s gonna know” sound. This versatility expands the tool’s utility beyond just song identification.

Availability and Limitations

Currently, the Sound Search feature is undergoing testing and is only accessible to a limited group of TikTok users. The company has not yet disclosed specific regions where the feature is available.

While TikTok’s Sound Search offers a promising approach to music discovery, it’s important to note that Apple’s Shazam also underwent recent updates to enhance its capabilities. Shazam now allows users to identify songs playing in other apps like YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, making it a strong competitor in the music identification space.

The Future of Music Discovery

The introduction of this feature by TikTok marks a significant step forward in music discovery technology. As the feature becomes more widely available, it has the potential to redefine how users interact with music and engage with the platform.

Whether it’s through singing, humming, or playing a snippet, TikTok’s Sound Search offers a convenient and fun way to uncover new songs and connect with popular audio trends.

As the competition in the music identification market heats up, users can expect even more innovative features and improved accuracy from platforms like TikTok and Shazam in the future.