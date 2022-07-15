TikTok Star Hareem Shah Arrested In Turkey

Hareem Shah is one of the famous TikTok Stars who rose to prominence with her controversies with Pakistani political personalities. She enjoys remaining in the limelight and has a huge fan following due to her TikTok videos. According to the latest reports, the couple is proving to be quite the globe trotter as Hareem Shah continues to share her latest entertaining videos while having the time of her life in Istanbul, Turkey.

Hareem Shah Got Arrested While On her Trip To Turkey!!!

Recently, we have come to know that Hareem Shah got arrested in Turkey as she was carrying a large amount of gold and money at the airport. Shah was going to Muscat from Turkey along with her husband. Turkish police recovered a large amount of gold and money from them as a result of which they got arrested. Both of them are being investigated by Turkish authorities.

There had been a lot of controversies about Shah. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had asked multiple banks to freeze Hareem Shah’s accounts earlier this year on January 28. In addition to all this, the social media star landed in a legal mess after her SnackVideo. It was released on the video platform in which she can be seen sitting down with stacks of British pounds. While flaunting the cash, Shah said that it was the first time she had carried a “heavy amount” of money from Pakistan to London.

TikTok controversy queen and scandalous star Hareem Shah remains in the headlines most of the time. Let’s see what comes next. Stay tuned for more updates.