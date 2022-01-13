TikTok Star Hareem Shah’s New Stunt Lands Her in Trouble with FIA

Being in the limelight is an addiction. Once tasted, makes the individual want it again and again. And to stay in the limelight, sometimes very silly absurd things are done by the individual. TikTok is one platform which has given many individuals their shortcut to fame and limelight. The platform is mostly misused by many and it has been banned in Pakistan for the third time. Hareem Shah is a famous TikTok star, who has been in the limelight via the TikTok platform. This time Hareem Shah’s stunt to stay in the limelight has landed her in trouble with FIA.

Hareem Shah in a video has openly said that she has taken thousands of euros illegally out of Pakistan. On different platforms different videos has been posted. In a video on Instagram, the TikToker show off bundles of foreign currency. In the video she further gave an explanation of how she took the big amount with her without a problem. She also claimed that she did not know about the minimum amount that she can take abroad.

Furthermore, she said that she had a work visa and was carrying the proof of why she was carrying such a big amount, so she didn’t face any difficulty. In her video she has advised her followers to be careful while carrying such a huge amount.

After the video got viral, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has started an investigation against Hareem Shah. According to the FIA Karachi Director Amir Farooqui, Hareem Shah from Karachi International Airport boarded the Qatar Airways flight to UK, on Monday 10th January.

The enquiry against Hareem Shah will be headed by Rabia Qureshi, Deputy Director immigration. The investigation will also determine the role of Customs officials.

After the FIA response to Hareem Shah videos, the TikTok star has deleted her videos. To keep herself off the hot waters she has issued a clarification about the money she was showing off in the video.

Its very efficient of the FIA to put a stop to such misleading videos and also to the such content makers. Influencers like her are corrupting the minds of our young generation, such influencers should be stopped in the bud.

Also Read: Binance Offers its Full support to FIA in Ongoing Crypto Scam case