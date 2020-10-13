TikTok talks with PTA for resuming services in the country





A meeting with TikTok senior management was arranged by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to come up with a mutually satisfactory process.

A simulated conference was arranged, according to the press statement issued, where a substantive engagement ensued between the two parties. The plan is to moderate the material in line with the authority’s orders and to obliterate illicit and unethical images. The statement also stated that TikTok ‘s senior representative outlined the efforts and initiatives to be adopted in the future to enhance the standard of content in Pakistan.

The press release claimed that the senior representative of TikTok highlighted the efforts made and also discussed future strategy on how to strengthen content moderation while keeping Pakistan ‘s laws in mind.

Press Release: Senior management of TikTok held virtual meeting with PTA today. pic.twitter.com/Dljn1LuwhK — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) October 12, 2020

On Friday, the PTA barred TikTok after it “failed to completely comply” with its guidelines for “developing an appropriate proactive moderation system for illegal online content.”

According to the PTA, the measure was taken after the authority claimed that it had received a range of complaints about “immoral and obscene” material on the video-sharing application from various segments of society.

Taking into account the concerns and the existence of the material regularly posted on TikTok, PTA issued a final notice of the appeal and gave considerable time to respond to and comply with the Authority ‘s directives for establishing an efficient system for the proactive moderation of illegal online content, read the statement released by PTA.

In addition, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority requested the management of TikTok to include a proper structure and timetable for how to take the proposed measures.

TikTok conducted a comprehensive virtual meeting with Chairman PTA in an attempt to have a constructive interaction with PTA & in keeping with the Authority ‘s directives on the moderation of illegal online material in accordance with the laws of Pakistan.