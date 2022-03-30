TikTok teams up with Giphy on new video creation tool

TikTok has introduced Library, a new in-app feature that allows users to add GIFs, memes, and snippets from popular TV series and movies to their video creation.

The new tool will initially provide producers access to content from Giphy, an online search engine for brief looping images known as GIFs, according to the social media giant. Giphy’s library of “Clips”—sound-enabled GIFs—from media partners like HBO, ABC, Hulu, Xbox, and the Roku Channel, as well as soundless GIFs, are included.

However, the corporation refused to say what kind of potential partners it might have in mind for those initiatives.

Today, we’re unveiling the newest addition to our creativity toolset as we begin to roll out Library, a new in-app creation tool powered by GIPHY that gives you access to a wide selection of content and expands your creative options, TikTok official said in a statement.

In a statement, Lydia Getachew, Giphy’s director of business development, stated, “One of the many things Giphy and TikTok have in common is allowing users to feel safe in expressing themselves via micro-entertainment.”

GIPHY Clips are a way for entertainment partners like TV and movie studios, game makers, record labels, sports leagues, news media, and others to share properly licensed content on GIPHY’s platform. GIPHY Video was launched in 2019 as a way for entertainment partners like TV and movie studios, game makers, record labels, sports leagues, news media, and others to share properly licensed content on GIPHY’s platform.