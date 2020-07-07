TikTok to be Banned in the US soon: Mike Pompeo

The popular Chinese social video app TikTok is facing a tough time at the moment. As countries with huge markets of TikTok want to ban the app over security concerns. Earlier, India banned the app after tensions rose between the neighboring countries. And now, according to a statement by the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, the United States is also planning to ban Chinese social media apps, including TikTok.

The statement appears during a time of intensified tensions between the US and China. The trade war which was initiated by the US has now reached a number of areas including technology and national security.

A question was asked to the secretary by Fox News’ Laura Ingraham about whether the country is considering a ban on Chinese social media apps, or specifically TikTok. In response he stated,

With respect to Chinese apps on people’s cell phones, I can assure you the United States will get this one right too, Laura. I don’t want to get out in front of the President [Donald Trump], but it’s something we’re looking at.

In reply, a spokesperson from TikTok told that the CEO of the firm is an American along with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy. He further added that the primary motive of the app is to promote a safe secure app experience for our valuable users. In the end, he claimed that the company has never provided any user data to the Chinese government.

